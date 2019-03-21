Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association holds meeting April 11

For the first general meeting of 2019, members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA) will meet at Testo’s Restaurant in Bridgeport on Thursday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.

The meeting features guest speaker Sheena Graham, music teacher at Harding High School in Bridgeport and Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2019. Graham will showcase several of her students from the Harding Choir. In addition, the slate of officers for 2019-2020 will be presented, the budget for next year will be proposed and an updated version of the GBRTA by-laws will be discussed and voted on.

Only members with pre-paid reservations may stay for lunch. No payment for lunch is accepted at the door. Checks for $28 made payable to GBRTA should be mailed before April 5 to Trudi Black at 487 Churchill Road, Trumbull 06611. Indicate choice of chicken francaise, roast beef, or stuffed sole on the check. Members may attend the business meeting without staying for lunch, but Black should be notified beforehand to accommodate seating.

New members are welcome to join GBRTA for the yearly membership fee of $20 or the lifetime membership fee of $250. To join the organization, retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull should send the dues payment with name, address, phone number, email, year of retirement and teaching town to Ann Block at 60 Ridgeview Avenue, Trumbull 06611. Make checks payable to GBRTA.

New members may attend the upcoming business meeting in April, provided they have reserved a seat by notifying Black at 203-261-6576.