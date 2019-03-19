Man charged with embezzling retirement funds

Milford police arrested a Hamden man March 19 and charged him with embezzling money that he was entrusted with investing.

Police said a complaint was filed last October, stating that Travis Smith, 40, of 57 Smith Drive, Hamden was acting as an investment agent between 2014 and 2018 for a Milford person. The victim said Smith took more than $206,000 of retirement money, promising to yield a better return on the investment.

Smith eventually ended contact with the victim. Police said the money was misappropriated and the Milford resident could no longer access it.

Through the investigation, which included several warrants for records, an arrest warrant was issued for Smith, who is charged with first and second degree larceny, forgery and telephone fraud.

Smith was released on a $50,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on April 9.

Anyone who thinks they might be a victim of Smith in a similar case is urged to contact Milford Police Department, Detective Mitchell Warwick, mwarwick@ci.milford.ct.us, or their local police department.