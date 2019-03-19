Milford seniors receive DAR Good Citizen awards

Four high school seniors from each of the Milford high schools were honored with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award at a March 14 ceremony, at the Freelove Baldwin Stow Chapter House in Milford.

The Good Citizen Award recognizes students for the four outstanding qualities of good citizenship: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Students were chosen as Good Citizen winners by faculty and guidance vote and were required to write an essay on the subject, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it: What new challenges will America face as we move forward into the future?”

This year’s Milford winners are Abigail Baisley, Lauralton Hall; Margaret Cummings, Foran High School; Monique Martin, Platt Tech; and the overall chapter winner Gavin Krois from Jonathan Law. Gavin’s application was sent to the state competition from the Milford Chapter.

Abigail (Abby) Baisley, the Lauralton Hall winner, is a varsity athlete, serving as captain of the Cross Country, and Indoor and Outdoor Track teams. She is an officer int the Environmental Club, Youth and Government Club, and Literature Club. She is also a member of the National Honors Society and the Symphonic Orchestra and Jazz Band. She volunteers at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield and with Brady’s Smile, bringing donations to families in Connecticut hospitals’ ICU and NICU wings. She is a Children of the American Revolution member as well. Her honors include the Cornell Book Award, and Spanish National Honor Society. Abby holds the school Track record in the 4×800 m, 5k, 3200m, and 4×400 competitions. She plans to attend college and major in Environmental Studies and Political Science.

Margaret (Maggie) Cummings, the winner from Foran, also is captain of her Varsity Cross-Country and Track Teams, and she has served as Wrestling Team manager. She has received the honor of Graduation with Distinction because of her extensive community service hours. Maggie is also a member of the National Honors Society and has received awards for excellence in Child Development, excellence in Child Care, and excellence in AP European History, along with the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award. She is an officer in Foran’s Interact Club as well as the Natural Helpers. She has been a religious education teacher and a volunteer at the Beth-El Shelter. Her future plans are to make a difference in the national foster care system. She will attend college to major in Sociology and Child Psychology and has plans to be a lawyer, representing the underprivileged.

Monique Martin of Platt Tech is a member of the Volleyball team and has been the football announcer for all of the Platt Tech home games this past year. Her volunteering experience includes serving as Freshman tour guide, Open House Volunteer, and Monique has also volunteered at the Platt Tech Car Show. She has worked at Milford Fabricating and has received high honors during all four years of high school. She has also received the City of Milford Respect Award. She is an engaged and ambitious volunteer at Platt Tech and is graduating at the top of her class with plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Gavin Krois, from Jonathan Law, the overall Chapter winner, is dual-enrolled at Law and the Bridgeport Regional Aquaculture, Science and Technology Education Center (BRASTEC). As a student at BRASTEC, Gavin completed 380 hours of additional educational experience outside of the classroom. For Gavin’s project, he constructed a two-man, 15 foot sailboat. He has also completed a research project designing a wind turbine. Gavin has been trained to work on many other technical projects at BRASTEC.

He is on the Indoor and Outdoor Track teams at Law and is a member of the Fishing Club, Bread Club, and Ultimate Frisbee Club. He also is a member of the Model United Nations Club, Computer Science Club, Environmental Club, and the Future Farmers of America (FFA). He has attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and his Eagle project involved saving turtles from a pond about to be dredged. Gavin’s academic honors include serving as treasurer of the National Honors Society, and receiving the Engineering Design Award, Biology Award, English Medal, and Tech Ed. Medal. He is certified in FEMA Emergency Management Crisis and has attained his CT Safe Boating License.

Gavin plans on attending college to major in Environmental or Marine Science. His Physics teacher has noted that “Gavin is s trusted student who has shown responsibility trust, ownership and accountability…” Another teacher noted that Gavin goes above and beyond to help his fellow students whenever he can.

Each winner received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin, and a monetary award.