Milford’s Board of Finance voted forward a 2019-20 budget plan Monday night, which is little changed from the plans submitted by the mayor and the Board of Education.

There were some technical changes based on the city’s grand list, but the requests largely went through as submitted.

The $216,528,371 spending plan for 2019-20 now moves to the Board of Aldermen for review.

