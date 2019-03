The St. Mary School sixth grade junior varsity team took home the championship at the 45th annual St. Mary School Basketball Tournament. Team members (front row): Megan Vella and Madelyn Baranowsky; (second row) Isabella Eyler, coach Paul Eyler, Aubrie Nichols, Charlotte LaVecchia, coach Frank Vella, Suixian Gonzales, Faith Doyle, Lily Baird, Bridget Vitti, Jasmine Zito, Mackenzie Richards and Kaleigh Richards.