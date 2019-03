The St. Mary School Junior javyee girls team won the division title at the 45th annual St. Mary School Basketball Tournament. Team members are Bella Schaefer, Mary Ganim, Sophia Savoia, Sophia Sisbarro, Devyn Hogan, Tessa Santos, Vanessa Lawrie, Emily Vella, Kaylee Pellino, Cara Mikoliczyk, Vivian Sawyer, Rica Mayugba and Jocelyn Marie Silber. Coaches are Frank Vella, Paul Eyler and Don Richard.