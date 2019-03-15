Senior Center calendar 3-25 to 3-31

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Tax Preparation– The VITA program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Mondays 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p..m. January 27 to April 15. Participants are required to register by calling 211 : choose option 3 then option 6 or online https://uwc.211ct.org/taxhelp/ . – The VITA program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Mondays 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p..m. January 27 to April 15. Participants are required to register by calling 211 : choose option 3 then option 6 or online

Tax Preparation: AARP volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday February 6 through April 12. Participants are required to register by calling 203 877-5131.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

MONDAY March 25

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:00 a.m. Super Bingo 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

1:00 p.m. Celebrating life with better hearing- Sound Check

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

TUESDAY, March 26

9:00 a.m.to 1:15 p.m. AARP Safe Driving Class To register call Wren Harper 203-929-0516

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Chess Group Learn and Play

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. MSC Book Club March 26th – Before We Were Yours – Lisa Wingate

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, March 27

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, March 28, 2019

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, March 29, 2019

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:00 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee- Safe Haven

On Friday, March 29ththere will be no Pickle Ball

SUNDAY Mach 31st

1:00 p.m. Youth Piano Recital

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU March 25 –March 29th

Monday, Chicken casserole, Rice Pilaf, broccoli; Tuesday, Sausage and peppers, pasta side, Italian Bread; Wednesday, Sliced Roast Beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; Thursday, sliced turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables; Friday, crab cakes, with lemon, cole slaw, roasted potatoes.

TRAVEL

A suggestion for your parents or friends who love to travel with us is a Travel Gift Card! Valid for any trip we do at the Center available in any denomination, a gift that keeps on giving!

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

March 11th 4:00 pm– A Special presentation on a unique tour coming to the Galapagos Islands for September! An 8 day journey to the protected islands; featuring special inclusion of Yoga instruction in the Islands! Come by the office and pick up a brochure to tweak the anticipation of this totally different tour!

March 24th 4:00 pm – Don’t miss this presentation showcasing our Santa Fe Holidays Tour December 1-6th

& our Incredible Treasures of Egypt Tour March 2020 (don’t wait already ½ full!)

“COACH TOURS” (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members! Bring a friend or two!

Longer days; can be out of State; a bit more expensive; more comfortable ride; same amount of fun!!

Mohegan Sun …Monday April 8th $27.00 Here we go again!

March 13th …Let History Come Alive $146.00. Staatsburg State Historic Site, the elegant country home on

the Hudson of Ogden & Ruth Mills, lunch at Beekman Arms and tour of Delamater Inn, a Living History Tour!

April 11th …Wicked Tulips $141.00. Paint & Vino! Create your own masterpiece with help from a local artist,

2 beverages while you paint! Lunch at Greggs Restaurant & Tavern and Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, incredible!

April 27th …West Point Dress Parade in NY $116.00. (Lunch @ Hotel Thayer). We watch the famous U.S. Military academy cadet Review (only happens once a year!) when they march in full dress uniform, lunch at the Thayer Hotel on the grounds of West Point, all overlooking the Hudson, what a lookout!

May 14th …Bronx Zoo $97.00. The largest metropolitan zoo in the US! Over 265 acres of 4,000 animals, so many exhibits, monorail ride and voucher to use for lunch at any of the many café options available. What a fun day!

June 18th … New York Botanical Gardens $115.00. First stop lunch (included) on Arthur Avenue & a little time

to shop & explore. Then it’s off to the Botanical Gardens where summer is in full bloom, over 50 diverse gardens & plant collections throughout 250 acres, on exhibit is Brazilian Modern: The living art of Roberto Burle Marx!

August 4th -7th… The Finger Lakes – A fabulous Coach Tour of 4 days of incredible sightseeing, meals, scenery, castles, gardens, wineries, lock cruising on the Erie Canal & all gratuities – too much more to mention. Come by and get a detailed flyer! Don’t be sorry you missed this one!