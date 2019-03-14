Maroney comments on college admissions scandal

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) released a statement this week in response to news about a college admissions scandal in which multiple people have been arrested in connection with a cheating scheme to get their children accepted into the most prestigious universities.

“It’s very disappointing, especially for anyone who has worked really hard to try to earn their way into these colleges,” said Maroney, who owns a college placement company in Milford. “Unfortunately, it has become extremely competitive at the top colleges and many people have the mindset they can only get a good education at these top schools, so they’re willing to go to great lengths.

“They wrongly focus on getting into a narrow band of schools rather than finding the right school for them,” Maroney continued. “It’s the opposite of what we’re trying to promote with the legislature. We’re looking at access and affordability, and helping more students get into school and find pathways to get a degree. We don’t want the message to be that you can only buy your way into a top school. We want people to know that it still is possible to earn your way into the best schools, and that you don’t need to go to just the best schools — there are many great schools to get an education.”

Maroney is the founder and director of First Choice College Placement in Milford, which offers SAT and ACT preparation, college essay writing lessons, and tutoring.

Maroney also said he has introduced and co-introduced a number of bills which, if passed, will make college affordable and establish non-traditional pathways to earning a bachelor’s degree.