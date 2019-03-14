Police say suspect robbed food deliverer at gunpoint

Milford police this week arrested a suspect in connection with a February robbery in which a food delivery person was held up at gunpoint.

Police said the strong-arm robbery took place Feb. 18 in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Loomis Street in Milford. The victim was delivering food from a local restaurant when a man approached on foot and pointed a gun against the victim’s neck. Police said the robber took the victim’s cash and cell phone.

Milford police said detectives initiated an extensive investigation resulting in multiple search warrants. On March 13, Milford police executed a search warrant at a Bridgeport Avenue residence. While executing the search warrant, Maurice Johnson, 27, of 269 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, tried to jump out of a second floor window but was quickly apprehended, police said.

Police said evidence related to the robbery was located in the residence, including clothing, a ski mask, and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a 30 round extended magazine. The evidence was seized and Johnson was taken into custody.

The iPhone that was stolen from the victim was also recovered.

Johnson was charged with first degree robbery, second degree larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

He was held on a $100,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on March 14.