Saint Ann Church hosts an evening of Lenten Reflection

Rev. Charles Allen, S.J. will present an evening of Lenten Reflection at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Avenue in Milford on Wednesday, April 3, at 7 p.m.

Father Allen will offer his reflections on Three Lessons of Crucifixion: The Need for Justice, The Value of Suffering, and The Love of a Mother. The evening will close with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

A former headmaster at Fairfield Prep, Father Allen serves as University chaplain and as special assistant to the president of Fairfield University.

He is a fourth-generation Bostonian whose parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were from “The City on a Hill.” He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in philosophy from Boston College, as well as master’s degrees in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, in mathematics from Brown University and in educational administration from Columbia University.

Father Allen has traveled the world since joining the Jesuits at age 17. His encyclopedic mind and his humor have made him a popular master of ceremonies for many community organizations.

For more information about this Lenten opportunity call 203-874-0634. All are welcome.