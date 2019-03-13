Bill of Fairs: Golf, fairs and more

Senior Adult Purim Luncheon, March 15, 11 a.m.-noon, Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Links for Literature/Mini-Golf Fundraiser, March 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. For kids. Tickets $5-$30. Info: 203-261-0134, lzaffino@eastonlibrary.org.

Ephemera Fair: Ephemera/39, March 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1800 East Putnam Ave., Old Greenwich. More than 80 exhibitors. Tickets: $15. Info: ephemerafair.com.

Corned beef and cabbage dinner, March 16, 6:30-10 p.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull. Traditional Irish and Celtic music by Paul Pender and Deidre McMorrow. Cost $25. Info: 203-452-8333.

Owl Prowl, Raptor Woods Hike, March 22, 6 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Fee: $3. Ages 9 and up. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Beautiful Birdhouses, March 23, 1:30 p.m., Ansonia Nature Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia. Children ages 8 and up and adults paint birdhouses. For children. Fee: $6. Info: ansonianaturecenter.org, 203-736-1053.

Irish Family History Day, March 24, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Gaelic-American Club Inc., 74 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: fegenealogy.org/.

Free Spring Fling, March 24, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, 195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield. Activities for all ages. Info: thrownst.one/rec-ctr-map.

Woodcock & Spring Peeper Walk, March 29, 6:45-8:45 p.m., Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Ages 6 and up. Rain date March 30. Cost $5-$8. RSVP: rmaclean@audubon.org. Info: greenwich.audubon.org.

McKinley School Carnival, April 26, 6-10 p.m.,April 27, 1-10 p.m., and April 28, 1-5 p.m., Jennings Beach parking lot, 880 S Benson Rd., Fairfield.

Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival, May 4, 11 a.m. through May 5, 5 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. CT State BBQ Championship. Proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and other charities via the Rotary grant process. Info: ridgefieldrotary.org.

Draft Derby, May 4, 1-4:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$40. 20 breweries, food trucks. VIP entry at noon. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Memorial Day Picnic, May 27, noon-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Follows Town Parade. Food, games, crafts, and activities. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.