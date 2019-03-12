Girls basketball: Jonathan Law gains state quarterfinals

Jonathan Law advanced to the Class M quarterfinals before losing to No. 6 seed Berlin, 69-55.

Coach Dan Young’s 16th-seeded Lady Lawmen (16-7) opened states with a 66-54 victory over Seymour High, then ousted No. 1 seed Northwestern 79-48 in the second round.

Fallon Andriolas scored 28 points over the top seed.

Cali Jolley had 23 points, Samara Thacker 14, Pam Ellison eight, Shelby Green four and Maddie Lula two.

Against Berlin, the locals cut an 18-point deficit to six in the final period. The Redcoats (19-4) then won the game from the foul line.

Olivia Kowalski made two three-pointers in the first quarter to halt one of Berlin’s runs. The Redcoats led at the half by 13.

Thacker helped Law get within eight in the third quarter, and the Devonites were down nine with eight minutes remaining.

Jolley and Andriolas had buckets to make it a six-point game midway through the final frame.

Thacker scored 18 points, Kowalski 10 and Jill Hall had six.