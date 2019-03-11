Jonathan Law Drama brings Addams Family to stage in April

The Jonathan Law High School Drama Club will be performing The Addams Family as their spring musical this year at Jonathan Law, 20 Lansdale Avenue in Milford.

Performances are Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $7 for senior citizens, children and students with a valid ID. During the 2 p.m. Saturday matinee, seniors are admitted free.

The Addams Family cast includes Justin Amaro as Gomez Addams, Alaina McCarvill as Morticia Addams, Ashley Leparik as Wednesday Addams, Joey Soto as Uncle Fester, Connor Richards as Pugsley Addams, Tyanna Xavier as Grandma Addams, Seth Baker as Lurch, Carlos Acosta as Lucas Beineke, Cameron Asmussen as Mal Beineke, Riley Pastir as Alice Beineke and an ensemble as The Addams Ancestors.

For more information, contact the director, Christina Kalafut at ckalafut@milforded.org.