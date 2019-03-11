Dates set for spring bulk trash pickup

(2019) Milford’s spring bulk trash pickup program will start Monday, April 29.

Items set out for collection are to be placed at the curb no sooner than the Saturday prior to the scheduled date of the collection and all items must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date, according to city officials.

Homeowners must properly prepare and separate their bulky waste. Metal must be separated from burnable items. Yard waste should be placed in disposable containers or bags. Brush and wood must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied in bundles.

No more than four passenger car tires may be included in the items set out for collection. Where possible, similar items should be placed together in containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, including containers.

Don’t put these out

The following items are prohibited from the bulky waste pickup program: Batteries, commercial items, logs, stumps, concrete, cement, any item requiring more than two men to pick up, hazardous waste, liquid waste, oil based paint, motor oil, propane tanks, grass clippings, sheetrock and demolition material.

Sheetrock and demolition material must be brought to Waste Conversion, 211 Old Gate Lane, Milford. It is no longer be accepted at the transfer station, according to the city’s Public Works Deparment.

Spring pickup schedule

If your garbage day is Monday, your bulk trash pickup is Monday, April 29.

If your garbage day is Tuesday, your bulk trash pickup is Monday, May 6.

If your garbage day is Thursday, your bulk trash pickup is Monday, May 13.

If your garbage day is Friday, your bulk trash pickup is Monday, May 20.

Bulk trash pickup for condominiums will be Wednesday, June 5.

For more information call Milford Public Works at 203-783-3265.