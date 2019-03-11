Milford Library hosts art exhibit, community collage

“Drawn with Threads by Clara Nartey” will be on exhibit at Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave., through March 30, during regular library hours.

Nartey creates illustrations with a sewing machine needle and threads. She has an exhibition of her new works at the library. Intricate illustrations of faces rendered in threads are on view in this exhibit.

In addition, the public is invited to help create a community collage which highlights the beauty and connections found in Milford. During March, Nartey will be in the library Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist the community in creating the collage.

To view Nartey’s artwork or contact her, visit ClaraNartey.com or email me@ClaraNartey.com.