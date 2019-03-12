Milford Arts Council hosts Piano Bar Night

The MAC (Milford Arts Council) and Pantochino Productions present a Piano Bar Night with Michael McAssey on Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m., at The MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South. The event is part of the Night Spot Nights series.

With the baby grand piano in the center of the room, patrons will be seated at tables around the room and on stage as Broadway actor/pianist Michael “Mac” McAssey will sing and play popular show tunes and pop music. The audience will be invited to sing along with Mac. Guests also are encouraged to come early and bring their favorite drinks and food. The Speakeasy Lounge will be open for concessions as well.

For more information about McAssey, visit michaelmcassey.com.

For tickets, at $30 in advance and $35 at the door, visit milfordarts.org/music/night-spot-nights/.