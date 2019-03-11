Milford Alive announces success of Corporate Challenge Cornhole Tournament

Community group Milford Alive announces the success of its first annual Corporate Challenge Cornhole Tournament, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

The tournament featured a double-elimination style competition, broken down into two brackets. In addition to the main attraction, there was music, tennis demonstrations from local tennis Pro Frank Lorenzetti, and drinks from a cash bar. Players also received a free beer, courtesy of Tribus Beer Co.

Forty-six local Milford businesses and organizations competed in pairs for the title of “Best Business in Milford (at Cornhole).” Citrus Restaurant won the title and trophy.

Milford Alive donated a check for $5,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Milford.

Event sponsors included The Milford Bank, Subway Headquarters, and the Greater Milford BNI with additional support from Cody White Funeral Home and digital marketing agency More Prospects Now.

Milford Alive is a community organization that celebrates, educates and supports small businesses in the greater Milford area. For more information, visit ctalive.org/milford/.