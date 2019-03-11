Violent domestic assault reported in Milford

A 56-year-old Milford man is being held on $250,000 bond after police say he struck a woman several times in the face and strangled her.

Police say the woman is hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition.

Russell Molleur, of Jepson Drive, was charged with first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence.

The incident happened at a West Town Street apartment around 4:30 p.m. March 9.

Police went to the apartment on a report of a domestic violence incident.