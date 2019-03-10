St. Mary School Foul Shooting Contest

The 27th annual Father Seggel Foul Shooting Contest was held at the beginning of St. Mary’s School’s 45th annual Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Grade 3 Winners – Brielle Nichols & Arin Fuller and Runner Ups – Mallory Yeater & Jackson Salamino

Grade 4 Winners – Samantha Mayugba & Billy Rosati and Runner Ups – Emily Vella & Everett Alogna

Grade 5 Winners – Ella Nassef & George Ganim and Runner Ups – Grace Tonelli & William Bader

Grade 6 Winners – Faith Doyle & Evan Fletcher and Runner Ups – Bella Eyler & Jack McInnis

Grade 7 Winners – Fayrose Hussain & Derek Rainey and Runner Ups – Abby Savoie & Tim Swanson

Grade 8 Winners – Evelina Rini & Luke Dana and Runner Ups – Grace Baird & John Paiva