The St. Mary School boys 8th grade varsity and boys’ 6th grade junior varsity teams each won New Haven Vicariate League championships.

Varsity Team team members are Matthew Piechota, Roger Coleman, David Johnson, Jack Damato, Thomas Allen, Brian Connolly, Luke Dana, Aidan Quirk and John Paul Paiva.

Junior Varsity team members are Bohdan Collins, Evan Fletcher, Jackson Doyle, Jack McInnis, Sebastian Kohnche, Caden Piselli and Michael Paine.