Undercover cop helps nab suspect

Milford police went undercover this week to catch a suspect they believed was going to steal from a Bridgeport Avenue auto repair shop.

Milford police were alerted March 7 at about 9 p.m. that a Bridgeport Avenue repair shop and dealership had been broken into and two sets of keys had been taken. At that point, no vehicles were missing.

“Utilizing an undercover officer, the Milford Police Department was able to set up and observe the business throughout the evening and midnight shift,” according to a police report.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a man matching the suspect’s description returned to the business and once again entered the building, police said.

“Officers surrounded the building and found the male to be hiding in a box truck on an adjacent property,” the police report states.

Officers took custody of Brandon Jones, 26, of 50 Audi Lane, Stratford, who was found to be in possession of the two stolen keys from the earlier break-in.

Jones is charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

He was held on a $10,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on March 8.