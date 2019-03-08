This week’s crossword puzzle clues

There was a production issue with the crossword puzzle published in the Milford Mirror March 7. At some point this week’s clues were replaced with last week’s clues. Following are the 3/07/19 crossword clues, and above is the corresponding crossword.
Title: Mouthwatering
Across
1 Disprove
7 Where one stands
13 Ablutionary vessel
17 Beginning
18 Deep purplish red
20 Gypsy’s deck
22 They’re good with butter and gravy
24 Tear into
26 Shade of blonde
27 Cause of wrinkles
28 Some hosp. tests
30 Feudal worker
31 On the ball
35 Bank clerk
38 Sri Lanka export
39 Place to shop
40 Violet starter
42 Section, briefly
44 Cry of surprise
45 Goes good on white or rye
47 Prefix with surgery or transmitter
49 “Arabian Nights” menace
50 Squirrel’s nest
51 Romanov ruler
54 Eclipse phenomenon
57 Annoyed
60 Devil’s tongue, e.g.
62 “The Wild Swans at Coole” poet
64 Grinder
65 Vanquished
67 Italian restaurant favorite
70 Risks some cash
71 New Mexico art community
73 Union agreement?
74 It’s loaded
76 Four six-packs
79 Seafood order
84 “Maude” was one
88 Count Basie’s “___ Darlin'”
89 Beseech
90 ___ Bora (Afghan region)
92 “Naughty you!”
93 Promised land
95 Honeybunch
98 Hacienda room
100 Louse-to-be
101 Mooring sites
103 Battercake filled with feta
107 Arctic native
109 Noodlehead
111 Needle
112 Elaine ___ (“Seinfeld” role)
113 Wrigley Field flora
114 Rubicon crosser
116 Relaxed
117 Magic charm
119 Kind of D.A.
120 Follow
122 Abbr. on a French envelope
125 “Ali” is one, in brief
127 San Francisco’s “staff of life”
134 Caterpillar rival
135 Involves
136 On the ship
137 Identifying mark
138 Mentally infirm with age
139 “Star Trek” character
Down
1 Italia’s capital
2 History chapters
3 Frozen seafood entrée, usually
4 “Yuck!”
5 Backgammon impossibility
6 Cricket wicket
7 Air pollution
8 London art gallery
9 ___ Khan
10 Asian holiday
11 Popular card game
12 Symbol of strength
13 Sorority letters
14 Is no longer
15 Gael’s tongue
16 Christmas dinner possibility
19 Inquired
21 Skin problem
23 Like some answers
25 Pewter component
29 Gruesome
32 Soft shoe
33 Deluge refuge
34 Pastoral pipe
35 Sum (Abbr.)
36 “Hoc ___ in votis”
37 Young fellows
39 Beach
40 Consumers
41 Basketball shot
43 Injured parties
44 Misjudge
45 Plagiarize
46 New Deal org.
48 Romaine lettuce
52 Word of support
53 Soak flax
55 Protein source
56 Bodybuilder’s pride
58 Kitchen addition?
59 Narc’s org.
61 Drag beginning?
63 Lead-in to boy or girl
66 Greenbacks
68 Dept. store stuff
69 Noise from the barn
70 Two out of two
72 Date
75 Fire starter?
76 Actor Gulager
77 River islet
78 Meals on buns
80 Unhinged
81 Pindar work
82 Fails
83 Clear the slate
85 Spam, e.g.
86 Leaves out
87 City on the Moselle
89 It has a shell
91 A pint, maybe
94 Lulu
96 Takes steps
97 Cassowary’s cousin
99 “Dancing Queen” group
102 Pouches
104 Type of canal
105 “___ Liaisons Dangereuses”
106 Suffix with serpent
107 Life’s partner
108 Steer clear of
110 Out of fashion
115 Some jackets
116 Bird-to-be
118 Oil cartel
119 Maple genus
120 Birthday gift for a young girl
121 Yorkshire river
123 K follower
124 Small whirlpool
126 Lyrical Gershwin
128 Sport ___ (all-purpose vehicle)
129 Did a marathon
130 502, Roman
131 “___ anyone seen the remote?”
132 Brits on TV inits.
133 Kanga’s kids