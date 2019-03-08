No vote yet on Naugatuck Avenue re-zone

The Planning and Zoning Board has postponed for a fourth time a vote on a proposal to rezone the property at 990 Naugatuck Avenue, and also revise the zoning regulations, which, if approved, would allow for a high-density apartment complex on the site. The board will take up the matter at its March 19 meeting.

In announcing the delay at the board’s Feb. 5 and Feb. 19 meetings, Chairman Jim Quish said he wanted the entire 10-member board to vote on the applications. Quish had postponed the vote from the Jan. 15 meeting because only six members were in attendance.

There were nine board members in attendance at the Feb. 5 meeting, but board member Jim Kader had just been appointed to the board on Feb. 4 and did not have time to review the files and watch the videos for the Dec. 4, 2018, and Jan. 15, 2019 public hearings.

All 10 members were present at the Feb. 19 meeting, but Quish said due to problems with the Milford Government Access Television (MGAT) recording of the Dec. 4 hearing, he said two board members still had not been able to watch the meeting video. The video was posted on Feb. 22.

One board member was absent at the March 5 meeting, and since this was known in advance, the agenda stated that the vote was postponed.

The board must vote on the applications no later than March 21, unless granted an extension by the applicants.

The board is considering a proposal to change the zone from the Housatonic Design District (HDD) to Waterfront Design District (WDD) on the eight-acre site, which would match the zone on the adjacent Caswell Cove property, but no longer align with the zone on the adjacent Devon Power property.

There is also a proposal to revise the regulations in the Waterfront Design District (WDD) with regard to height, spacing, building area, and dwelling units.

The proposed regulation change would allow building heights up to four stories or 60 feet, instead of the current 35 feet. The proposal would increase the building area from a maximum of 30% to a maximum of 80% of habitable floor area, and increase the density to 26 dwelling units per acre or 42 bedrooms per acre.

A concept sketch shows 210 units in the form of 86 one-bedroom units and 124 two-bedroom units in three, four-story buildings on the property at 990 Naugatuck Avenue.

Plans call for Caswell Cove to build 44 units, instead of the 76 that were approved, on its remaining 5.6 acres of land, but the applicants have said this would not happen if the industrial use continued on the property at 990 Naugatuck Avenue.