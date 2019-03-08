Flood safety awareness week: Understand the flood threats

The National Weather Service has declared March 11-15 Flood Safety Awareness Week in order to increase public awareness of the dangers posed by flooding. The Milford Fire Department issued a statement encouraging the citizens of Milford to take time to review flood threats and flood safety practices available on the City of Milford website at: ci.milford.ct.us/emergency-management-services.

The City of Milford participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System (CRS) as part of the city’s activities to inform citizens of the availability of flood information and to ensure that citizens are aware of flood hazards, flood safety, and other pertinent information relating to floods. Milford currently has a level 9 CRS rating which results in a 5% premium discount for all NFIP policies issued for Milford residents

Firefighters said Milford residents should understand the flood risks and flood hazards from both coastal and riverine floodplains.

“Flooding is not only caused by hurricanes and nor’easters but as we have seen recently, can also be caused by seasonal heavy rainfall,” fire officials said in a prepared release. “All Milford residents should be concerned about flood hazards and take any and all flood watches or warnings seriously.’

There are several actions residents can take to lessen the flood hazard and risk to themselves and their family, including:

• Know the city’s flood warning procedures.

• Evacuate the flood hazard area in times of impending flood or when advised to do so by the police or fire department warning system.

• Know escape routes to high ground.

• Sign up for the Everbridge warning system that can send a text message or voice message to your phone or home. https://tinyurl.com/MilfordAlerts

• Stay tuned to the radio or TV for possible flood warning.

• Do not attempt to cross a flooding stream on foot or by car – Turn Around Don’t Drown.

• If your car stalls in high water, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground.

• Keep children away from floodwaters, ditches, culverts and storm drains.

• Be especially cautious at night when floodwater depth and speed is difficult to see.

For more information contact Joe Griffith, floodplain administrator, 203-783-3374.