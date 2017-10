Milford police arrested Vincent Rondinelli, 61, of Milford after he reportedly used a firearm to shoot at skunks in his yard on Grinnell Street on Sept. 30.

Police say Rondinelli was shooting at the skunks from an upper porch. Rondinelli told officers he was doing this due to the large population of skunks near his house.

Rondinelli is charged with second-degree breach of peace and negligent hunting. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 24.