Swimming and diving: Lions top East Haven/Wilbur Cross

September 30, 2017

Foran High’s girls swimming and diving team defeated East Haven/Wilbur Cross, 87-77, on Friday.

Coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions are 2-4 on the season.

Jordan MacDonald took first in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle.

Emma Bell (200 freestyle), Ava Corsi (50 freestyle) and Regan Taylor (diving) won their individual events.

200 MR: Foran (Emily Sportini, Kaya Vital, Jordan MacDonald, Ava Corsi) 2:01.82; 200 Free: Emma Bell, F, 2:16.74; 200 IM: Macdonald, F, 2:20.06; 50 Free: Corsi, F, 26.92; Diving: Regan Taylor, F, 155.50; 100 Fly: Laura Rosado, EH/WC, 1:03.40; 100 Free: MacDonald, F, 55.83; 500 Free: Rosado, EH/WC 5:36.26; 200 Free Relay: EH/WC (Daniela Bedoya, Gina DiVerniero, JJ Kim, Rosado) 1:50.04; 100 Backstroke: Kim, EH/WC 1:08.39; 100 Breaststroke: Alora McCarroll, EH/WC 1:21.17; 400 Free Relay: EH/WC 4:54.21

