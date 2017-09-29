Boys soccer: Foran Lions defeat North Haven, 1-0

Caleb Tondora scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to give the Foran High boys soccer team a 1-0 road win over North Haven on Friday.
Glaymer Cardona was fouled in the box, leading to Tondora’s score.
After starting the season 0-3, coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions boast two ties and a win in their last three outings.
Foran will host Jonathan Law on Wednesday at 5:15.
The Lions outshot North Haven, 12-6.
Evan Miller had three saves to post the shutout.
Riley Powell had eight saves for North Haven (1-6).