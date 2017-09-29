Boys soccer: Foran Lions defeat North Haven, 1-0

Caleb Tondora scored on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to give the Foran High boys soccer team a 1-0 road win over North Haven on Friday.

Glaymer Cardona was fouled in the box, leading to Tondora’s score.

After starting the season 0-3, coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions boast two ties and a win in their last three outings.

Foran will host Jonathan Law on Wednesday at 5:15.

The Lions outshot North Haven, 12-6.

Evan Miller had three saves to post the shutout.

Riley Powell had eight saves for North Haven (1-6).