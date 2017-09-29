Milford Mirror

Swimming and diving: Jonathan Law defeats Sheehan High

By Milford Mirror on September 29, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law’s girls swimming and diving team posted a 100-69 victory over Sheehan High in Wallingford on Thursday.

Christina Gleason won the diving competition and Brooke Nabors took home first-place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly for coach Molly Rosner’s squad.

200 Medley Relay: (Law) A. Homorodean, H. Shane, B. Nabors, L. Baldieri 2:10.53; 200 freestyle: Hannah Savoie (Law) 2:11.45; 200 Individual Medley: Brooke Nabors (Law) 2:39.61; 50 Freestyle: Katie Cosgrove (Sheehan) 27.49; Diving: Christina Gleason (Law) 206.15; 100 butterfly: Brooke Nabors (Law) 1:15.14; 100 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law)1:01.19; 500 freestyle: Hannah Savoie (Law) 5:43.63; 200 freestyle relay: Law (B. Nabors, T. Rosato, H. Rascoll, H. Savoie) 1:59.96; 100 backstroke: Amy Bui (Sheehan) 1:18.78; 100 breaststroke: Rachel Kerrigan (Sheehan) 1:26.33; 400 freestyle (A. Bui, R. Swact, R. Kerrigan, K. Cosgrove) (Sheehan) 4:33.02

