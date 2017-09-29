Girls cross country: Brotherton, Dennigan lead Lady Lawmen

The Jonathan Law girls cross country team had a meet with Daniel Hand, Hamden and Sacred Heart Academy on Tuesday.

The top runners for the Lady Lawmen were 11th Kaylee Brotherton 21:41, 14th Laura Dennigan 22:21, 21st Irmina Chrzastek 23:14, 27th Chloe McCullough 24:06 and 28th Samantha Franzman 24:18.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ squad met Lauralton Hall, and North Haven on Thursday at Eisenhower Park. Brotherton (22:18) was fourth, Dennigan (22:19) fifth, McCullough (24:06) 11th, Franzman (24:31) 14th and Jordyn Konlian (24:35) 15th.