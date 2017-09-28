Milford Mirror

Milford man charged with stealing from cars

A Milford man was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with breaking into cars behind the Milford Public Library.

Police said they were called to the library at about 4:30 p.m. that day. A witness told them about seeing a man running from a car that had a window smashed out and the door open.

Police located the suspect, Liam Rice, 19, of East Broadway, a short distance away, and said he matched the description given by the witness.

As officers investigated the call they located two vehicles in the parking lot area that had the side windows smashed out and contents of the glove box emptied onto the passenger seat, according to a police report. Police found in Rice’s possession a watch that was taken from one of the vehicles that had the owner’s name engraved on the back of it, police added.

Rice was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and larceny. He was held on $5,000 bond to appear in Milford Court later in the day.

