Jocelyn Wirth garners hat trick in Law’s win

By Peter Vander Veer on September 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jocelyn Wirth scored three goals while Rhea Grant and Kiana Walker added two apiece in leading the Jonathan Law girls soccer team to a 7-0 Southern Connecticut Conference home win over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday night.

The win was Law’s sixth against one tie and put the Lady Lawmen in the Class L state tournament in just seven games

Samara Thacker and Grace Wootton had two assists each for Law.

The Lady Lawmen out-shot the Governors, 32-4, with Cross keeper Teresa Tamborra-Walton making 14 saves.

Jillian Hall and Morgan Taylor combined to make four saves in earning the shutout for Law.

“We’ve become a very offensive minded team this year because we move the ball so quickly from the back to the front,” said Law coach J.D. Rhode. “We’re getting good through-balls and our outside speed has made the offense click.”

