Jocelyn Wirth garners hat trick in Law’s win

Jocelyn Wirth scored three goals while Rhea Grant and Kiana Walker added two apiece in leading the Jonathan Law girls soccer team to a 7-0 Southern Connecticut Conference home win over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday night.

The win was Law’s sixth against one tie and put the Lady Lawmen in the Class L state tournament in just seven games

Samara Thacker and Grace Wootton had two assists each for Law.

The Lady Lawmen out-shot the Governors, 32-4, with Cross keeper Teresa Tamborra-Walton making 14 saves.

Jillian Hall and Morgan Taylor combined to make four saves in earning the shutout for Law.

“We’ve become a very offensive minded team this year because we move the ball so quickly from the back to the front,” said Law coach J.D. Rhode. “We’re getting good through-balls and our outside speed has made the offense click.”