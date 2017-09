Hayley Byers and Ariana Montero each scored goals in the second half to propel the Foran High girls soccer team to a 2-2 tie with host Lyman Hall in Wallingford on Wednesday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions are now 2-2-3.

Katelyn Smith and Grace Gagliardi scored first-half goals for the Trojans (1-3-2).

Cassandra Bennett assisted on both Foran goals.

Madeline Mitchell and Abilgail Lucas shared time in net.

Demiree Cyr had five stops for Lyman Hall.