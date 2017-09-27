Kevin Linn’s goal gives Law win over Amity

Kevin Linn scored in the 30th minute off a 30-yard free kick and the Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeated Amity High, 1-0, in Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen are 4-2. Amity is 3-4.

Law played stellar defense, led by Matt Tournas Troy Anderson Colin White and Kyle Goglia, to help Jack Pincus Coyle (nine saves) record his first shutout of the season.

“Amity controlled the first 15 minutes of the game, but then we picked up our intensity and started to see more of the ball,” Gruber said. “It was a hard fought game by both sides and both teams had a couple of chances to score, but couldn’t.”

Law next visits Foran High on Wednesday.