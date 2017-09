Jonathan Law’s girls volleyball team defeated North Haven, 3-0, on Wednesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen are now 6-3. North Haven is 2-5.

Liv Kowalski had 12 assists and two digs.

Stephanie Felag nine kills and two blocks.

Madi Bucko had 13 assists and four digs.

Leading North Haven were Olivia Petersen (3 aces, 4 kills 17 assists, 8 digs) and Courtney Babbidge (6 kills, 3 blocks).