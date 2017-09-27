Milford Mirror

Mike Loschiavo, Tyler McKenna-Hansen lead Lawmen

By Milford Mirror on September 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law’s boys cross country team defeated Notre Dame of West Haven (25-31) and lost to host Daniel Hand (26-29) in Madison on Wednesday.

Law’ s duo of Mike Loschiavo and Tyler McKenna-Hansen took first and second place, respectively, against Hand and Notre Dame with times of 17:29 and 17:39.

Matt Marino had a season best 18:39, followed closely by Dan Wasserman, Nelson Gomes and Mayur Somalinga with their best times of 18:47, 18:48, and 18:49.

Freshman Luke Pleimann rounded out the top seven in a time of 19:46.

