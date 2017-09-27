Help ID these women, suspects in cheating cashier at movie theater

Two women are wanted by Milford police for allegedly stealing money from a cashier at a Milford movie theater.

Police said that on Sept. 23 at about 8:30 p.m., they responded to Cinemark Movie Theater, which is at the Connecticut Post Mall, on the report of a theft of money.

They were told that two women entered the movie theater and asked the cashier to make change for large bills. During the transaction, the suspects asked the employee to make further change and did things to distract him. While counting the cash draw the employee noticed the missing money, viewed the video footage along with Milford Police Sgt. Jim O’Keefe and saw the women concealing the money as they continued to distract the employee.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspects they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department, 203-878-6551, or Sergeant Jim O’Keefe, 203-783-4747, [email protected] Reference case #4881-17