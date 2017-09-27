Senior Center band seeks saxophone, and sax players

The Milford Senior Center Band is in need of an alto saxophone for a player who doesn’t have his own anymore, according to Linda Whittaker, director. Residents may call Linda at 203-877-2134 before Oct. 9 or Amanda, program director, at 203-877-5131 if they can loan or donate an alto sax.

Also, the band is looking for two or three more alto sax and/or clarinet players to fill out the woodwind section.

There are 16 violin, flute, brass, and percussion members who meet every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The band plays swing era classics, marches, and pop standards.

Two future afternoon performances include the Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 11 and the Christmas Tree Trim program on Dec. 6. (Listen to a short snippet of a recent rehearsal on the clip posted above)

Check back soon for a feature article about the Notables, the Milford Senior Center band.