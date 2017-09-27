United Way aims for $900,000: Campaign kickoff is today

The United Way of Milford will kick off its 2017-18 Community Appeal Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Subway World Headquarters, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“This year, our goal is to raise $900,000 to meet the increase in funding requests to United Way from our partnering agencies for community service needs,” said Gary Johnson, president of United Way of Milford. “Thousands of families and individuals are depending on these vital services in our community that United Way supports.”

Each year, United Way of Milford funds are invested into 20 local partnering agencies.

“Many agencies are dealing with budget cuts leading to an increase in financial requests submitted to the United Way by our agencies,” Johnson said. “The increase in funding requests exceeds what is currently available in funds. I invite you to be part of this change to create more opportunities for a better tomorrow.”

A box of diapers upon entry is the price of admission to the start-of-the campaign event at Subway.

Volunteers are hoping to collect 60,000 diapers by the end of the month to stock a diaper bank for those in need.

To register call 203-876-6791 or via email to [email protected]

No funds raised by United Way of Milford are used for the event.