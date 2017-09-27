HS update: Lady Lawmen team up to top Hamden

Jonathan Law saw five players score goals in its 5-1 SCC girls soccer victory over Hamden High on Monday. Kiana Walker gave coach JD Rhodes’ Lady Lawmen (5-0-1) and 1-0 lead at the half. Samara Thacker, Gia Edwards, Rhea Grant and Madison Butts tallied goals in the second half. Edwards had two assists. Ashley Shaw, Taylor Kandrach and Walker had one assist each.

Law out shot Hamden, 16-8. Jillian Hall had five saves.

Foran girls soccer

Foran High defeated Branford High, 4-2, in an SCC game in Branford on Monday. Ariana Montero scored three goals to lead coach Casey Blake’s Lions (2-2-2). Hayley Byers had the other goal for Foran, which trailed 1-0 at the half. Montero and Anna Lee Melton had assists.

Madeline Mitchell made 12 saves. Foran lost to Mercy of Middletown, on Friday. Yasmine Lingane scored the goal for the Lions.

Law swimming and diving

Jonathan Law lost a 96-90 decision to Mercy High from Middletown in Milford on Monday. Hannah Savoie (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Christina Gleason (diving) and Athena Homorodean (100 backstroke) were individual winners for coach Molly Rosner’s Lady Lawmen. Winning the 200 freestyle relay were Brooke Nabors, Theresa Rosato, Hannah Rascoll and Savoie. Law dropped a 101-85 decision to Sacred Heart Academy from Hamden on Friday.

Lily Baldieri was a double winner, placing first in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Savoie was first in the 200 free and Gleason won the diving competition.

Law boys cross country

Jonathan Law earned a third place team trophy for the large school division at the 6th annual Winding Trails Invitational in Farmington on Saturday. Michael Loschiavo and Tyler McKenna-Hansen each received awards for coming in the top 20 for coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen. Loschiavo was ninth in 17:59 and McKenna-Hansen was 16th in 18:25. Rounding out Law’s top 5 were Nelson Gomes in 19:12, Dan Wasserman in 19:30 and Mayar Somalinga in 19:37.

Foran cross country

The Foran High boys and girls cross country teams raced Amity High, Jonathan Law and Lyman Hall on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in Milford. Foran’s Kevin Preneta came in first with a time of 17:11. Leading the Lady Lions was Jenna French, who placed fourth with a time of 22:24. Law (3-6) was led by second-place finisher Kaylee Brotherton (22:19) and third-place finisher Laura Dennigan (22:20).

Foran volleyball

Foran High defeated Lauralton Hall, 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15). Katherine Kiernan had eight kills and three aces for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions. Alyssa Deptulski had five aces and 12 digs against the Crusaders (3-3). Erin Suech had 18 assists and three aces.

Law girls volleyball

Jonathan Law lost to Hamden High, 3-0. Maggie Kelly had four kills and three blocks for the Lady Lawmen (3-3). Madison Bucko had 10 assists. Colleen Goodwin had six kills.