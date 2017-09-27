Foran hosts cross country meet at Eisenhower

The Foran High boys and girls cross country teams met Fairfield Prep, Hillhouse, West Haven and Lauralton Hall on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park in Milford on Tuesday.
Boys team results: Fairfield Prep 15, Foran 50; Foran 23, Hillhouse 33; Foran 20, West Haven 39; Fairfield Prep 15, West Haven 49; Fairfield Prep 16, Hillhouse 47; Hillhouse 21, West Haven 36
Individual results: 1. Drew Thompson (FP), 16:14, 2. Eddie Tristine (FP), 17:19, 3. Azaan Dawson (FP), 17:20, 4. Drew Newcomb (FP), 17:40, 5. Manasseh Rekele (HH), 17:47.
Records: Fairfield Prep 7-0, Foran 4-5, West Haven 2-7, Hillhouse 1-8
Girls team results: Foran 27, Lauralton Hall 28; Foran 15, West Haven 48; Foran 15, Hillhouse 50; Lauralton Hall 15, West Haven 50; Lauralton Hall 15, Hillhouse 50; West Haven 15, Hillhouse 50
Individual results: 1. Abigail Baisely (LH), 21:36, 2. De’Janay Davis (HH), 21:40, 3. Lily Wald (LH), 21:54, 4. Emma Cote (F), 22:51, 5. Jenna French (F), 22:57
Records: Foran 10-0, Lauralton Hall 10-2, West Haven 2-7, Hillhouse 2-7