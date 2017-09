Jonathan Law’s girls volleyball team won a 3-0 decision from Lyman Hall on Tuesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen are now 5-3 on the season.

Liv Kowalski had 14 assists in the 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Trojans (1-7).

Katie Eighmy had 13 kills.

Madi Bucko had 17 assists and seven digs.

Stephanie Felag had 10 kills.

Pam Ellison had 15 digs.