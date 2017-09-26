3 leading Dems pledge support for DeLauro, not Anderson

Three leading Democrats in Milford announced their support for incumbent Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro on the same day that Milford Alderman Bryan Anderson made public his intentions to challenge DeLauro in a primary.

Democratic Town Committee Chairman Rich Smith, Mayor Ben Blake and State Sen. Gayle Slossberg pledged their allegiance to DeLauro in a statement to the area media Tuesday afternoon.

“I respect Bryan for the good work he has done for the 5th District on the Board of Aldermen,” Smith wrote. “In light of that, we recently nominated him to seek another term. Yet, this announcement leaves all of us, including voters, confused; why he’s asking for their vote for aldermen when he’s running for Congress?

“Bryan is running against Rosa DeLauro,” Smith continued. “Rosa has been, and continues to be, a loyal and tireless supporter of all of us here in Milford.”

Mayor Blake said DeLauro has been an ally to his administration, adding, “I would hope Bryan would reset his sights on running, winning, and serving on our Board of Aldermen where he can make a positive difference.”

Slossberg said DeLauro has been effective and persistent in her role.

“Rosa is a tireless advocate for our neighbors, our friends and our families. Whenever we have needed her, she has been there fighting for us,” Slossberg said. “Rosa allows us to know that whatever legislation might come before Congress, her vote will always reflect her genuine concern for the people of her district and, more broadly, the people in this country that are too often not heard.”

