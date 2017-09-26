Anderson talks about health care, transportation, jobs and more

From the steps of Milford City Hall Tuesday morning, Alderman Bryan Anderson outlined his plans for “a new way for a better day,” as he formally announced his campaign to primary longtime incumbent Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro for her seat representing the 3rd District.

Before a gathering of supporters, Anderson discussed reforms he said need to be made in health care, transportation, job creation and education.

“I believe health care is a right,” Anderson said. “We are meant to live happy, healthy lives.”

He vowed to fight for health care for all and to co-sponsor H.R.676, the House version of Medicare for all. Anderson wants to keep and enhance the Affordable Healthcare Act for now, but going forward, he said, “It’s health care for all.”

The transportation system fails residents here every day, he continued, describing “deplorable” highways and deferred maintenance at the train stations, and a lack of community input with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA.)

“This has to change,” he said.

Moving onto job creation, Anderson cited his experience in economic development and said he will use that to spur job growth, and support economic development projects that create work for residents.

Anderson talked about his own diverse family, with ancestors from many different cultures, including Irish and Native American. “My mother called our family the league of nations,” he said. Anderson said he identifies as an African American and a member of the LGBT community, and he promised to fight for equality in a country where discrimination still exists.

“I will fight for the enactment of ENDA, the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, with new focus. This bill has been allowed to languish in committee for far too long,” Anderson said.

“As we remember the Little Rock Nine on the 60th anniversary, let’s also be aware, if we go down that road of bigotry there is no turning back and the progress that was made by the civil rights icons and others will be discarded onto the trash heap of history.”

He called for an end to the war in Afghanistan, stating that it’s time for America to cut its losses, negotiate power sharing and to prepare for withdrawal from “America’s longest war.”

A teacher for the last 15 years, Anderson has strong feelings about the power of education. But he opposes the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), designed to follow the No Child Left Behind Act. He said the law mandates the same testing for all students, including special education students and those with limited English.

“It is cruel to test these children in the same manner as general education students,” Anderson said, vowing to fight for reform.

From Milford, where balloons soared and banners hung in front of City Hall, Anderson headed to Hamden and New Haven to repeat his plans to primary and to discuss his campaign issues.