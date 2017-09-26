Rec softball: Capuano Construction/Windmill captures Over 60 crown

Top-seeded Capuano Construction/Windmill won the Milford Recreation Department’s Men’s Senior Softball Over 60 Division Playoff championship over No. 2 Ale House Seniors II.

Capuano Construction/Windmill defeated No. 4 Anthony D’s Dinos 16-13 in the semifinals.

Anthony D’s Dinos had knocked off No. 5 Blanchette Sporting Goods 16-1 in its first game.

Ale House Seniors II made it to the finals after an 11-1 victory over No. 3 Relics in the semis and a first-round win over No. 7 7 Seas.

Relics defeated No. 6 Gabes/My Favorite Place in the first round.