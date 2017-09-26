Top 10 football

TEAM (1st place votes)
1. DARIEN (25) 3-0 750 1 LL
2. SOUTHINGTON 3-0 670 2 LL
3. ANSONIA 3-0 568 5 S
4. WINDSOR 3-0 550 6 L
5. WEST HAVEN 3-0 486 9 LL
6. NEW CANAAN 2-1 478 7 L
7. MASUK 3-0 442 8 L
8. ST. JOSEPH 2-1 390 3 S
9. MIDDLETOWN 3-0 370 10 L
10. GREENWICH 2-0 278 NR LL
Dropped out: Cheshire (4).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Others receiving votes: Cheshire (2-1), 255; Ridgefield (2-1), 196; North Haven (2-1), 159; Staples (3-0), 158; Shelton (2-1), 118; Killingly (3-0), 107; Norwich Free Academy (2-1), 98; South Windsor (3-0), 80; Rocky Hill (3-0), 56; Naugatuck (3-0), 48; Platt (3-0), 40; Fitch (3-0), 25; Cromwell/Portland (3-0), 24; Montville (2-1), 8; Berlin (3-0), Westhill (3-0) and Hand (2-1), 7.
