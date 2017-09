LaFamiglia Vincenzo defeated M & H Associates, 15-10, to win the Milford Recreation Department’s Men’s Senior Softball Over 50 Division title.

Seeded first, LaFamiglia Vincenzo topped 7 Seas/Spectrum Associates 10-0 in the semifinals.

7 Seas/Spectrum, the No. 4 seed, had advanced with a win over No. 5 Papa’s Pizza.

M & H Associates, the No. 2 seed, edged third-seeded Hard Hat Cafe 9-8 in its semifinal.

Hard Hat Cafe defeated No. 7 W. Saley Construction 12-1 in its first game.