Foran High defeated Branford High, 4-2, in an SCC girls soccer game in Branford on Monday.

Ariana Montero scored three goals to lead coach Casey Blake’s Lions (2-2-2).

Hayley Byers had the other goal for Foran, which trailed 1-0 at the half.

Montero and Anna Lee Melton had assists.

Madeline Mitchell made 12 saves.

Melissa Beatty and Taylor Brown scored goals for Branford (1-4-2).

Rose Lockery had an assist.