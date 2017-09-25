Boys soccer: Foran Lions draw with Wilbur Cross

Foran High’s boys soccer team played Wilbur Cross to a 2-2 tie on Monday.

Jordan Brennan, from Glaymer Cardona, scored in the 6th minute for coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions.

Brendan May, with Ryan Vance getting the assist, made it 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Wilbur Cross scored twice after intermission.

Miles Williams, from Rondinella Lucas, tallied in the 65th minute before Lucas tied the match in the 73rd. Abdullah Ablelsahanan had the assist.

Evan Miller had 10 saves for Foran.

Julian Melendez had four saves for WC, which had 11 shots to six by the Lions.