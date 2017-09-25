Boys soccer: Lawmen defeat Sheehan Titans, 3-2

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team scored a 3-2 victory over SCC boys soccer foe Wilbur Cross on Monday.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen received two goals from Kevin Linn and one from Will Contaxis as they improved to 3-2.

Linn opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the game off a beautiful ball played by Troy Anderson.

Sheehan answered in the 28th minute when Jason Umbehr scored to even it before the half.

Law took the lead in the 51st minute when Jon Vitale played a ball to Contaxis, who volleyed it into the net for his second goal of the season.

Linn then scored his 10th goal of the year after Nick Dostal played a ball across the box that Linn finished with his head to give Law a 3-1 lead with nine minutes to go.

Sheehan continued to put high pressure in Law’s end and was awarded a free kick just outside the box in the 79th minute. Tyler Janinski scored.

Jack Pincus Coyle had five saves for Law.