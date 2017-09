Jonathan Law saw five players score goals in its 5-1 SCC girls soccer victory over Hamden High on Monday.

Kiana Walker gave coach JD Rhodes’ Lady Lawmen (5-0-1) a 1-0 lead at the half.

Samara Thacker, Gia Edwards, Rhea Grant and Madison Butts tallied goals in the second half.

Edwards had two assists. Ashley Shaw, Taylor Kandrach and Walker had one assist each.

Law out shot Hamden, 16-8.

Jillian Hall had five saves.

Hamden’s Kaitlin Nutcher made 12 stops.

Emma Twohill scored a goal for Hamden.